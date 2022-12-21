Farmers unhappy with Jagan rule, says CPI

Kurnool: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that none of the farmers in the state were not happy with the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. He said not a single canal was dug in the last three-and-a-half year rule of YSRCP government. He wondered as to why Seema Garjana show was conducted by the ruling party and wanted to know who opposed setting up of High Court in Kurnool.

Ramakrishna was addressing a Maha Dharna staged by the party at the collector's office here on Tuesday.

He said that none of the farmers in the 26 districtss were happy with Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. The farmers in Godavari districts were also facing hard days now. The aqua farmers are considering declaring a crop holiday. Compared to the farmers of other districts in the state, Kurnool farmers cultivate 18 varieties of crops. Almost all farmers have incurred huge losses due to incessant rains and spurious cotton seeds, he explained.

The CPI state secretary said the government was least bothered to address the farmers' woes. "It is farmers who are suffering. People who are indulging illegal liquor business and sand smuggling are doing well, In the last three-and-a-half years of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, not even a single canal has been dug. He completely failed to bring water even for an acre land in his own district. This government should tell the people why Rayalaseema Garjana was conducted and who is opposing in High Court to Kurnool," he said.

Accusing the CM of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said AP is in third position in the country in farmers' suicides. As many as 1,673 farmers have committed suicide as per the statement of ministers in Parliament. The government is filing cases on the farmers and is not permitting them to take out even rallies, he said, adding that if the Jagan government doesn't address the farmers' problems, the CPI would lay siege to the Secretariat in Amaravati.

All India Kisan Sangh (AIKS) national leader Ravula Venkaiah, AP Rythu Sangam state president P Ramachandraiah, CPI district secretary B Giddaiah, S N Rasool, N Lenin Babu, Jagannatham, Lakshmi Reddy, Ranganna and others also spoke on the occasion.