Just In
Farmers urged to cooperate with land re-survey
An awareness rally was held on land re-survey was conducted in D Dothamuru village of Rangampeta mandal
Rajamahendravaram: District joint collector S Chinna Ramudu has called upon farmers to cooperate with officials during the ongoing land re-survey by providing necessary documents and assisting the survey teams. He emphasised that such cooperation would help in issuing land title documents without any disputes.
An awareness rally was held on land re-survey was conducted in D Dothamuru village of Rangampeta mandal on Sunday, where the joint collector participated. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the land re-survey is being carried out as part of “Mana Bhoomi, Mana Bhavishyathu” (Our Land, Our Future) programme. He urged landowners to be available during the survey process and assist in boundary verification. He also said that relevant records would be reviewed during the process. “Re-survey serves as a strong foundation for land ownership documents, and farmers should not overlook its importance,” he added.
Tahsildar K Anasuya, MPDO Sai Baba, divisional and mandal survey officials, and local villagers were present.
A similar awareness rally was also conducted in Tokada village of Rajanagaram mandal. JC Chinna Ramudu was joined by Revenue Divisional Officer R Krishna Naik, Tehsildar GVL Devi, and MPDO Jhansi and others.