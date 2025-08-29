Farmers urged to follow organic methods

Ongole: AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman and retired IAS officer T Vijay Kumar visited natural farming fields in Prakasam district as part of his tour of the South Coastal districts. Project managers from Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, and Nellore districts participated in the tour, alongside Prakasam district Project Manager Subhashini.

The visit began at B Nidamanuru village in Naguluppalapadu mandal, where Vijay Kumar inspected farmer M Anupama’s 7-acre PMDS cultivation. He then visited P Sesharao’s maize field in Potavaram village and conducted discussions with farmers and natural farming staff at the farmer service centre.

Speaking during the visit, Vijay Kumar emphasised that natural farming benefits the environment while reducing farmers’ costs and increasing profits. He advised farmers to abandon the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in favour of organic methods. Subsequently, he visited Madhuri’s dry paddy field in Koppolu village, Ongole mandal. The programme concluded with a review meeting at the Collectorate, attended by project managers from five South Coastal districts. Kumar directed officials to take measures encouraging every farmer to adopt natural farming practices. Senior TL Gopichand, project managers, natural farming staff, and farmers participated in the programme.