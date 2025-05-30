Farmers urged to reduce pesticide use

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA-2025), a national initiative for farmers’ empowerment, was formally launched at the state level in Pattimpalem village of Tadepalligudem constituency on Thursday. This programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Venkataramannagudem, under the aegis of Dr YSR Horticultural University. The 15-day programme runs till June 12. It is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and ICAR, the Government of India.

Dr K Gopal, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSRHU, inaugurated the event, urging farmers to reduce pesticide use and adopt biocontrol methods. He stressed the importance of balanced fertilizer use, soil health-based crop selection, and the horticulture sector’s role in enhancing nutrition and income.

Dr JV Prasad, Principal Scientist, ICAR-ATARI, noted the campaign’s farmer-centric approach and stressed the need for coordinated action to tackle field issues during the Kharif season. He also discussed the outreach of government schemes.

Dr M Seshu Madhav, Director, ICAR-NIRCA, promoted value addition in crops like turmeric and Ashwagandha and encouraged natural farming. Dr K Suresh, ICAR-IIOPR, advocated oil palm cultivation and smart farming using ICT tools.

Other dignitaries, including Dr B Govinda Rajulu and Dr KT Venkata Ramana, explained the role of drones, modern farm technology, and crop diversification. Scientists from ANGRAU, officials from agriculture and allied departments, and over 400 farmers participated in the event.