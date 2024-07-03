Farmers' welfare is the goal says Minister Ramanaidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Water Resources Minister Dr. Nimmala Ramanaidu said that his government is working with the welfare and development of farmers as its goal. On Wednesday, irrigation water was released to command area (Ayakattu) farmers through the Tadipudi lift irrigation scheme in the Tallapudi Mandal of East Godavari district. Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and officials participated in the programme.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Rama Naidu alleged that the managFarmers' welfare is the goal says Minister Ramanaiduement of irrigation projects has been completely paralyzed for the last five years. The minister mentioned that due to a lack of funding for desilting works and repairs in the canals, there were difficulties in providing irrigation to the tailend lands. He said that those maintenance works would be completed, and steps would be taken to ensure that every acre receives water smoothly now after.

Farmers in 135 villages belonging to 14 mandals will be benefited through the Tadipudi pumping scheme. He said that irrigation water will be supplied to 2.06 lakh acres. It also includes 68,000 acres that are irrigated through sub-lifts in the upland region. Sub Collector Ashutosh Srivatsava, Irrigation SE Shyam Prasad, Irrigation EEs Deva Prakash, Yesubabu, and Sujatha participated.