Farmers' yatra a ploy by Chandrababu Naidu, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati: Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh has said that the Amaravati Maha Padayatra is a ploy by Chandrababu Naidu to safeguard his real estate interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MP said that Naidu is provoking the people of Amaravati in the name of Padayatra and with the demand for Amaravati as a single capital keeping his benamis in the forefront and portraying it as farmers' agitation.

He said the entire stir is being led by Naidu to create chaos in the State and stated that Naidu should take the responsibility if people from Rayalaseema or North Andhra object to this padayatra, as they are all supporting the three capitals.

He dared Naidu to take out padayatra in Rayalaseema and North Andhra opposing the three capitals.

Suresh recalled that it was Naidu who went to court opposing the distribution of house sites for the Dalits in Amaravati region, citing demographic imbalance as they could turn the capital into slums.

He stated that what Naidu was doing in the name of Amravati was not a movement but a selfish campaign to safeguard his personal interests, adding that he wanted only one community to thrive in the Amaravati region. He wanted Amaravati only for real estate capital devoid of weaker sections.

He said that Naidu is not staying in Amaravati and was more like a visitor to the State, where even people have started to forget him, which is why he had to gather people by splurging money in his own constituency Kuppam. He reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to develop Amaravati region into a legislative capital and promised to provide a better package for the farmers.