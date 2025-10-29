Live
FDP on AI inaugurated
Tirupati: A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Artificial Intelligence: Concepts, Tools, and Emerging Applications’ was inaugurated at Chadalawada Ramanamma Engineering College (Autonomous), in Tirupati on Tuesday.
The six-day programme (October 27 – November 1, 2025) is being organised under the aegis of the AICTE–ATAL Academy. Chairman Dr Chadalawada Krishnamurthy and Director & Principal Dr Bhaskar Patel graced the online inauguration.
Dr Bhaskar Patel emphasised the importance of such programmes in enhancing teaching and research quality, highlighting AI’s transformative impact across sectors.
Around 480 faculty members from various institutions are participating, with 220 attending online and 260 offline.
Programme coordinators Dr D Shobha Rani and Dr K Sekar expressed gratitude to AICTE–ATAL Academy, college management, and all participants for their support.