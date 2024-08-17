‘Feeding poor motto of Anna Canteens’

VIjayawada : MP Kesineni Sivanath has said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled his promises and reopened 100 Anna canteens. He said despite financial constraints, the CM took the initiative and reopened the Anna canteens.

Sivanath alias Chinni inaugurated seven Anna canteens on Friday in NTR district. He inaugurated six canteens in Vijayawada and one in Nandigama.

Chinni along with other TDP leaders and MLAs inaugurated the canteens near Dharna Chowk, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, Gandhiji Municipal corporation high school, near APSRM High school in Krishna Lanka and Ayodhya Nagar.



Speaking on the occasion, MP Chinni alleged that former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy did not know administration and how to rule the state. He said people have taught him a lesson and defeated him in the elections.

He recalled that he served food on mobile Anna canteens in some parts of NTR district when the YSRCP government had closed the canteens. He said Anna canteens will be very useful to poor people.

MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Y Sujana Chowdary, VMC corporators, VMC officials and others participated in the programme.