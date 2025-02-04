‘Festival of Learning’ celebrated at Ainavilli

Rajamahendravaram: The annual ‘Festival of Learning’ celebrations were held at Ainavilli with great grandeur at the shrine of Lord Vighneswar Swamy on the occasion of Vasanta Panchami.

Devotees gathered in large numbers for special poojas, where a ceremonial offering of 100,000 pens was placed at the Lord’s feet by the chief priest of the temple, Ainavilli Suryanarayana Murthy. Before this, a service dedicated to the welfare of the Lord was performed.

The event is a key tradition at the temple, where special pujas and Aksharabhyasams take place for three consecutive days every year, coinciding with the auspicious Sri Panchami during the Magha month.

On the occasion, children gathered in the presence of their parents to offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. The pujas were followed by a grand ceremony.

In preparation for the influx of devotees and children, the temple administration made special arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Pens were offered to the children after prayers at the feet of the deity.

Temple staff, priests, and a large number of devotees participated in the ceremony, marking the occasion with great devotion and enthusiasm.