Festive fervour marks New Year

Vijayawada: New Year 2026 celebrations were held on a grand and festive note across Vijayawada and several parts of NTR and Krishna districts from Wednesday midnight, with the celebratory spirit continuing throughout Thursday. The city and surrounding areas wore a colourful look as hotels, resorts, and function halls were tastefully decorated and hosted a variety of special programmes to mark the occasion.

Large numbers of people gathered at prominent locations, hotels and resorts to welcome the New Year.

As the clock struck midnight, celebrations reached a crescendo with people greeting one another, exchanging wishes and bidding farewell to 2025 while ushering in 2026 with cheer and enthusiasm. Cultural programmes, DJ nights, dance performances and musical events were organised at star hotels and resorts, drawing enthusiastic participation from revellers.

Several groups and associations organised New Year parties in and around Vijayawada, creating a lively and vibrant atmosphere across the city. Families and youngsters alike were seen celebrating responsibly, spreading happiness, hope and optimism for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, government officials and public representatives called on NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM to extend New Year greetings.

In Krishna district, officials met Collector DK Balaji and Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu and conveyed their warm wishes.

In a related development, NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and other senior officials met Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and extended New Year greetings. Subsequently, NTR and Krishna district Collectors Lakshmisha and Balaji, along with Joint Collectors and other officials, met senior officers and exchanged greetings.

On the political front, party offices witnessed New Year celebrations as leaders and cadres gathered at their respective Assembly constituency and district offices to greet MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders. In several places, MLAs felicitated senior party workers by honouring them as best activists in recognition of their services.

In Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, several TDP leaders met Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and took part in cake-cutting ceremonies.