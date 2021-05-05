Fever survey launched in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: In the wake of rampant spread of Covid positive cases during its second wave in Srikakulam district, massive fever survey was launched to detect cases at early stage.

District Collector J Nivas directed the Medical and Health department officials and staff to collect samples every day from the persons not less than 10, 000 in number to conduct Covid tests.

As part of fever survey launched in several places across the district on Tuesday, the Collector directed the officials and staff to collect details of persons who are suffering from fever, cold, cough, headache, body pains, back ache, diarrhoea, stomach ache, eye infections and related symptoms during the.

The staff are told to collect samples from such patients and send them to laboratories for coronavirus tests to detect the disease at early stage and save the lives of people. Daily on an average, 1,035 positive cases are being reported across the district since April 6. Total 30,016 cases have been reported within 29 days (between April 6 and May 4) across the district.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, containment zones have been set up in urban and semi-urban areas like Srikakulam city, Narasannapeta, Palasa, Rajam, Tekkali and others areas on Tuesday.