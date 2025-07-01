Fill up potholes on BN Road, locals demand

Anakapalli: The main road at Chodavaram constituency, BN Road, has become a death trap as accidents are reported frequently.

Commuters passing along Chodavaram to Ravikamatham find it tough to pass through the potholes in the stretch as they are becoming more risky during monsoon season.

Even if it rains for a short while, the potholes get filled with rainwater and for the commuters it is impossible to identify the potholes as they will be covered with rainwater. This resulted in an increasing number of accidents, especially for the past few months.

As BN Road is the main route for both Narsipatnam and Agency areas, hundreds of vehicles ply on a daily basis.

Demanding the authorities to cover the potholes at BN Road, locals staged a novel protest here on Monday by fishing at a pothole. They warned that if potholes were not filled within a week, Mediwada- Kothakota road will remain blocked.

Locals expressed concern that there are many difficulties they have been facing for long in the stretch as it is very tedious to shift pregnant women to hospitals in times of any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM district executive member K Govinda Rao pointed out that constituency MLA and Anakapalli district MP assured to lay new roads during the poll campaign but even after a year there is no action taken towards this direction.

Green society district assistant secretary G Vasu, locals E Chiranjeevi, among others, took part in the protest.