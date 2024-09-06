Filling up of Budameru breaches is underway, minister Ramanaidu oversees

The Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, is overseeing the urgent burial of Budameru Gandlu as floodwaters inundate several areas of Vijayawada. For the past four days, the region has experienced a deluge, with 30,000 to 40,000 cusecs of floodwater streaming through Rayanapadu, Ajit Singh Nagar, and surrounding neighborhoods via the canal.



In a swift response, the Water Resources Department successfully completed the burial of two wells on Thursday night and has now intensified efforts on the third. Minister Ramanaidu is in constant communication with officials to monitor the progress of the operations, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu frequently reviewing the situation.

On Friday morning, an aerial survey was conducted to assess the flood impact, and Minister Ramanaidu expressed optimism that if weather conditions remain favorable, the digging of the third well will be finalized by Saturday morning. The team remains committed to mitigating the flood's impact and safeguarding the affected communities







