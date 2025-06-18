Filmmaker questions delay in announcing Nandi awards

Guntur; Dileep Raja, founder of the Movie Artistes Association Andhra Pradesh, 24 Divisions Union (MAA-AP) and a film director, on Tuesday questioned the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the decade-long delay in announcing the Nandi Awards. He expressed disappointment that the AP Film Development Corporation remains silent despite Telangana’s proactive approach in presenting film awards in the name of Gaddar. Speaking at a press conference here, Raja said Nandi Awards have been pending from 2014 to 2024.

He reminded that the Telangana government, with Jayasudha as Jury chairperson and Murali Mohan heading another committee, has already presented its pending awards, effectively ending a decade of silence in their film industry. Raja urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately appoint a jury, free from political influence, to address the backlog.

The director also proposed introducing additional special awards in the names of movie legends who have rendered distinguished services to the film industry such as NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, Ramanaidu, Dasari Narayana Rao, and K Viswanath. He suggested these awards be given to deserving individuals, as it would be a fitting tribute from the Andhra Pradesh government to these departed film personalities.

Raja stressed the importance of transparency in the award selection process, emphasising that there should be no political interference. He stated that he intends to personally meet Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and cinematography minister to discuss the matter. Furthermore, Dileep Raja appealed to the Chief Minister to fill the long-pending FDC chairman position with a capable individual residing in Andhra Pradesh. Actor Military Prasad was also present at the press conference.