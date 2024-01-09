Final voters’ list on Jan 22

Anantapur: Revision of electoral rolls summary is on progress as the last date for submission of claims has been extended to January 12. As many as 3,81,285 claims have been received from eight Assembly constituencies under forms 6, 7 and 8.

Of the submitted forms, 3,26,261 have been accepted after scrutiny. The remaining 54,882 forms were rejected. About 142 claims have been set aside due to technical reasons. Of the rejected claims, 20,243 were from Raptadu, 7,003 from Anantapur, 6,220 from Tadipatri and 5,927 from Kalyandurg.

Under form 6, 1,35,683 forms have been received for new enrolments. Of them, 1,18,631 were accepted after scrutiny and those rejected adds up to 17,046.

Also bundles of forms for deletions have been received. Forms seeking deletions account for 1,17,851 and out of them 86,770 forms for deletions have been cleared for removal from electoral rolls.

Under form 8, for transfer of names from one booth to other, 1,27,751 have been received out of which 1,20,860 has been accepted and the remaining 6878 were rejected. The final draft will be released on January 22.