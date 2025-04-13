Live
- IPL 2025: Virat Kohli completes 100 half-centuries in T20s
- Karnataka: Minor girl strangled to death for resisting sexual assault attempt
- Punjab: War of words erupt over LoP’s ‘50 bombs landed, 18 exploded’ remarks
- Punjab Police bust terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh
- How can Muslim population increase in such a manner: K'taka BJP questions caste census' accuracy
- Assam CM holds meeting with Jeet Adani on rolling out Group's Rs 50,000 crore investment plan
- Govt jobs only for Punjabis, says Sukhbir Badal ahead of 2027 Assembly polls
- Andhra Pradesh Calls for Proposals: Join the Drone Revolution with Drone-as-a-Service Initiative
- Alisson returns in goal for Liverpool against West Ham United
- Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, asks youth to achieve Viksit Bharat
Fire breaks out at a factory in Kailasapatnam of Anakapalli , six killed
An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla Mandal, Anakapalle District, resulted in six fatalities on Sunday, with several individuals sustaining serious injuries.
An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla Mandal, Anakapalle District, resulted in six fatalities on Sunday, with several individuals sustaining serious injuries. Local residents promptly alerted the police and fire brigade, who arrived swiftly to extinguish the flames.
The injured were transported to the local primary health centre, with District Collector Vijaya Krishnan visiting the site of the incident to speak with the families of those affected and provide reassurance. He is overseeing the ongoing relief operations and has ordered the transfer of the injured from the primary health centre to Visakhapatnam's KGH Hospital for more comprehensive medical care.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock at the incident, contacting Home Minister Anita, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police to gather details. He instructed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention. Home Minister Anita reported that six individuals were severely injured, with two in critical condition.
Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also addressed the tragedy, expressing his sorrow over the incident. He directed officials to facilitate better treatment for the injured and pledged government support to affected families, offering his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. In response to the situation, Home Minister Anita travelled to the scene to oversee relief efforts, while Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh also expressed his condolences and concern over the incident.