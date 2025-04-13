Fire breaks out at a factory in Kailasapatnam of Anakapalli , six killed

An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla Mandal, Anakapalle District, resulted in six fatalities on Sunday, with several individuals sustaining serious injuries. Local residents promptly alerted the police and fire brigade, who arrived swiftly to extinguish the flames.

The injured were transported to the local primary health centre, with District Collector Vijaya Krishnan visiting the site of the incident to speak with the families of those affected and provide reassurance. He is overseeing the ongoing relief operations and has ordered the transfer of the injured from the primary health centre to Visakhapatnam's KGH Hospital for more comprehensive medical care.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock at the incident, contacting Home Minister Anita, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police to gather details. He instructed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention. Home Minister Anita reported that six individuals were severely injured, with two in critical condition.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also addressed the tragedy, expressing his sorrow over the incident. He directed officials to facilitate better treatment for the injured and pledged government support to affected families, offering his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. In response to the situation, Home Minister Anita travelled to the scene to oversee relief efforts, while Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh also expressed his condolences and concern over the incident.