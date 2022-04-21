Fire breaks out at a fast food centre in Vizianagaram, incurs a loss of Rs. 50 lakh

A fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit on Thursday morning at a roadside fast food centre near Dolapeta check post in Rajam mandal district of Vizianagaram. The blaze spread throughout the store, exploding four gas cylinders and engulfed the adjoining pan shop. Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze, but the damage had already been done.



The family from Arjunavalasa village in Srikakulam district's Ranasthalam mandal has come to Rajam for livelihood and has been running a fast food centre for two years near the main road near the Dolapeta check post. As usual on Wednesday night the business ended and the shop was locked and the owner left. However, a fire broke out in the fast food center on Thursday morning due to an electrical short circuit. Locals who noticed this informed the fire brigade.

Four gas cylinders in the fast food centre exploded inside as firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire spread to the adjoining pan shop leaving surrounding shop owners and nearby people run as the cylinders exploded with a loud noise. Firefighters then rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. A fire on the side of the main road has caused heavy traffic congestion and the owner is in deep distress as he calls for a fastfood fire that is the basis of his family survival. He said that he had lost about 50 lakh rupees due to this accident.