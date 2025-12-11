Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in Beach Road

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as a fire broke out from an apartment building located at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the ninth floor of the Radha Beach Residency.

However, the situation was immediately brought under control as fire extinguishers rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to police, the incident happened when a resident lit lamps to perform a puja and they fell over the floor, catching fire rapidly.

Visiting the spot, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi supervised the rescue operations carried out and residents were shifted to safe zones.

As rescue operation was carried out at the nick of time, no one was injured during the incident. After the fire got completely doused, the Commissioner of Police checked on the fire and safety equipment in the apartment complex. He mentioned that they were outdated. Also, he noticed that the residents lack awareness about how to use the fire and safety equipment during an emergency. Following which, the CP suggested the fire department officials to launch a fire safety and electric safety audits in all multi-storied buildings.

The Commissioner of Police further advocated replacement of outdated fire safety equipment with the new ones.