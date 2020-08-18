Fire breaks out at petrol bunk after a lorry tyre bursts in Prakasam, no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out near Ongole in Prakasam district. A lorry carrying a load of maize went for diesel at the Bharat Petrol Bank near Surareddypalam. Meanwhile, a lorry tire exploded and burst into flames. Immediately the fire spread rapidly and spread to the petrol bunk. Locals and bunk crews tried to extinguish the blaze but to no avail. Upon information, fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire down.

Along with the lorry, the petrol pump and the reading ‌ machine were burnt in the accident. However, the fire did not spread to the petroleum reserves in the adjacent tankers and with this all breathed in a sigh of relief. The accident took place while lorry was on its way to Chennai from Miryalaguda. Authorities estimated the damage at 10 lakh.

It remains to be seen whether the lorry tire explode and fall under the diesel tank before fire started or it exploded after the fire erupted. The police have reached the spot and registered a case and investigating further.