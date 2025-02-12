Live
Just In
Fire breaks out at Sitara Centre in Vijayawada
A fire broke out today at the Kashmir Jalakanya exhibition, situated at the Sitara Center, prompting immediate responses from local authorities. Witnesses reported the chaos as locals quickly notified police and fire officials about the raging flames.
Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene, deploying three fire engines in an effort to control the blaze. The situation remains precarious, with emergency teams working tirelessly to manage the fire and ensure public safety.
Initial investigations suggest that the catastrophic incident may have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, according to police reports. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.
As the firefighting operation continues, officials urge the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to work effectively. Further updates on the situation are expected as the investigation unfolds.