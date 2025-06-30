Live
Fire guts car near Tirumala toll gate
Highlights
Tirumala: A car was completely destroyed in a fire near the GNC Toll Gate in Tirumala on Sunday evening, though the occupant, a devotee from Karnataka, escaped without injury. The incident caused a brief disruption in traffic flow near the busy entry point.
The vehicle, owned by Sudarshan of Mulabagilu, was approaching the toll gate when it suddenly caught fire, with initial reports pointing to a possible technical fault. Firefighters and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) security personnel responded quickly, extinguishing the flames before they could spread. No injuries were reported. Police have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the blaze.
