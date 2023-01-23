Fire Services DG N Sanjay appointed as CID chief, PV Sunil Kumar asked to report GAD

Andhra Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed Fire Services DG N Sanjay as AP CID Chief. Sanjay is 1996 batch police officer. He will also hold additional charge as Fire Chief.

The current CID chief Sunil Kumar was asked to report to GAD. P.V. Sunil Kumar has been promoted to the rank of DGP recently from Additional Director General of Police.