Firecracker prices soar

Rajamahendravaram: Prices for firecracker materials are skyrocketing this Diwali, with costs 40% higher than last year. Manufacturers and sellers are expressing concerns that sales have dropped significantly, and they are struggling to recover their investments.

They attribute the rising prices to decreased demand, along with factors like pollution and economic burden are reducing public interest in firecrackers.

In the past, firecrackers were often imported from well-known traditional manufacturing hubs like Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

However, this trend has slowed in recent years, with only a few specific types of explosives and rockets still being imported from Tamil Nadu. Most varieties are now being produced locally in the twin Godavari districts. A manufacturer from Bikkavolu said that they gather raw materials from various regions throughout the year.

Over 30 firecracker manufacturing units operate in places like Mandapeta, Bhimavaram, Bikkavolu, Rajahmundry, Duvva, Tadipatri, Kadiyam, Dwarapudi, and Kakinada. Many of these units lack the necessary government approvals and minimum safety arrangements. Due to the drop in sales, production has been reduced across nearly all manufacturing units.

Sales have declined further because firecracker sales are only permitted for one or two days in towns and villages.

Additionally, businesses claim that the costs for safety and management at authorized sales locations have increased. They also criticise corruption among municipal, fire, revenue, and police officials as a growing issue.

Some customers are purchasing firecrackers from big shopping malls and e-commerce platforms.

Despite the government banning Chinese-made firecrackers and plastic explosive items, they are still being sold widely. Flower pots made from plastic materials are also being produced, along with Chinese bombs and ten and twenty -thousand-wala firecrackers being sold without restriction.

The situation regarding illegal firecracker manufacturing units, which are operating away from safety measures in some areas, has raised serious concerns about the dangers they pose to life.

A recent incident in Mandapeta serves as a stark reminder of these risks.

A 38-year-old man, Kallu Venkata Krishna, from Yedida village in Mandapeta Rural, died after a serious firecracker explosion at his home on Monday.

The blast also injured three family members and caused part of their tiled house to collapse.

According to the police, Venkata Krishna was preparing firecrackers when an explosion occurred while he was tying a thread to one of them, leading to more blasts. He and his wife, Jayasri, suffered severe burns. Venkata Krishna was taken to the Government Hospital in Mandapeta but sadly died from his injuries. His wife is in critical condition at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Venkata Krishna’s parents, Kallu Srinivas and Savitri, who were residing in the next portion of the house, were also hurt when the roof fell. Fire Officer Suresh Babu warned people about the dangers of making firecrackers at home or in public places.