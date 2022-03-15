Fish with Human Face Fears AP Fisherman

Sea is the second home for fishermen because it fetches them income and lets them meet both ends. However, their survival becomes a question mark in the dry period where they cannot catch fish. The fishermen see a lot of species of fish in their lifetime, and sometimes they come across some strange creatures.

Very recently, the fishermen of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh is surprised to see a fish that resembles the face of a human. After seeing this, the local fishermen in the nearby villages feared and spread this news to the nearby villages.

When asked, the people around said they did not witness such strange fish species any time in their lifetime. Moreover, the officials have mentioned that the fish is dangerous and can kill a person. It is called with different names such as Baloon Fish, Power Fish and Globe Fish.