Fishermen express concern over tonnes of dead fish getting washed ashore

Anakapalli: Fishermen express concern over tonnes ofdead fishgetting washed ashore at Upputeru (a tidal basin) in Nakkapalli mandal as pharmaceutical effluents get mixed with the water body. At Rajayyapeta mandal, a private drug company is said to release its pharmaceutical effluents directly into the tidal basin at Upputeru without getting it treated. As tonnes of dead fish washed ashore on Sunday, concerned over the issue, fishermen leaders visited the spot and expressed their worry. Speaking on the occasion, CPM leader M Appala Raju, said, “Untreated pharmaceutical effluents are getting into the catchment area and it is badly impacting the catch.

It is highly affecting the livelihood of the fishermen and destroying the marine habitat. Despite the issue prevailing for a long time, the concerned officials, including APPCB officials, are not taking any action.” Sharing his distress, a fisherman leader G Someshwar Rao said the quantity and quality of the catch are hit as the untreated effluents are discharged into the water body. “Financially, the fishermen in the area have been incurring severe losses. We demand the government to consider compensation for the fishermen and take serious action against the pharma company,” the fisherman leader said.

Raising slogans, fishermen staged a protest at Upputeru against the drug company’s callous attitude, demanding the government to take serious action against the management. Along with others, fishermen B Nookaraju, K Kasi Rao, Ch Somesh and Gurranna participated in the protest.