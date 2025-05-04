Five dead, 19 injured as SUV overturns near Atmakur

Kurnool: Five people died while 19 others were seriously injured in a tragic incident that took place near Bairluty village in Atmakur mandal on Saturday.

A group of 24 people, including family members, relatives and friends of Adoni town, went to visit Srisailam temple, to fulfil their vows, in a Bolero vehicle. When they were returning, the vehicle, reportedly overloaded, negotiating a curve near Bairluty and driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned multiple times, with few passengers thrown out and others trapped inside.

Four persons, including two women, died on the spot. A boy, who sustained critical injuries, died while undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Of the 19 injured, 13 continue to receive medical attention in various hospitals in Kurnool district, with several still in critical condition. Emergency teams, including police personnel and local volunteers, responded quickly, providing first aid and facilitating the transfer of victims to hospitals.

Leaders and public representatives expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving families.

Minister Nara Lokesh and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed condolences and expressed profound grief over the untimely loss of lives.

Minister Lokesh has directed district authorities and health officials to ensure best possible medical care and support are extended to the injured.

Local police registered a case and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.