TG’s tax share up 13.5% to Rs 33,180 cr: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, describing it as a forward-looking “Reforms Express Budget” that focuses on stable economic growth, aligns with public aspirations, and builds confidence in future generations. He emphasised that this is the first decisive step towards making India a developed nation by 2047, with Telangana standing to gain significantly from the allocations and reforms.

Reddy highlighted that Telangana’s share in tax devolution has increased by 13.5 per cent compared to last year, rising from Rs 29,280 crore in 2025–26 to Rs 33,180 crore in 2026–27. He noted that this increase will strengthen the state’s fiscal position and support developmental projects.

A major announcement in the Budget was the introduction of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, three of which will originate from Hyderabad - connecting the city to Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Reddy said these corridors will transform Hyderabad’s connectivity, complementing its rapid growth in IT, biopharma, and real estate sectors.

The textile sector has also received a strong push through the TEX-ECO programme, aimed at making Indian textiles globally competitive. Telangana’s Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal will benefit directly from this initiative, boosting employment and industrial growth.

Women’s empowerment has been prioritised with the decision to build one girls’ hostel in every district. Telangana will see the construction of 33 such hostels, addressing challenges faced by women students in STEM courses who often struggle with accommodation while pursuing higher education.

Reddy further pointed out that Hyderabad, already recognised as the pharma and vaccine capital of India, will benefit immensely from the BioPharma SHAKTI programme. This initiative will enhance domestic production of biologics and biosimilars, positioning Hyderabad as a global hub for advanced medicines.

The Budget also introduced reforms in taxation, raising the personal income tax exemption threshold to Rs 12.5 lakh and reducing taxes on consumer goods, providing relief to the middle class. A Rs 10,000 crore Growth Fund for MSMEs will benefit nearly 38 lakh enterprises in Telangana, while incentives for municipal bonds and continued support under AMRUT will strengthen urban infrastructure.

Additionally, the railway capital expenditure has increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2.77 lakh crore, with 42 stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme. Metro and MRTS projects have been allocated Rs 28,740 crore, though Reddy urged the Telangana government to expedite decisions on Hyderabad Metro for central support.