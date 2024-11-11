Five key nominated posts for Joint East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The state government recently announced its second list of nominated positions, awarding five key positions to leaders from the undivided East Godavari district.

Chairpersons were appointed for the Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Amalapuram Urban Development Authorities. Additionally, a chairperson was appointed for the Setti Balija Welfare and Development Corporation.

A notable appointment in this list is that of prominent spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao from Thimmapuram, Kakinada Rural, who has been named as the Students’ Ethics and Values Advisor with cabinet rank. In the first list released on September 24, the district had received 14 positions in seven corporations.

Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, TDP State Secretary and Party in-charge of the Rajanagaram constituency has been appointed as the Chairman of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA). Initially hoping to contest from the Rajanagaram constituency, Ramana’s plans were impacted when the seat was allocated to Jana Sena under a political alliance. Although he also showed interest in contesting for MP from Rajamahendravaram, this seat went to the BJP. Despite missing out on tickets, he actively supported the NDA alliance’s campaign in the district, leading the party leadership to entrust him with the RUDA Chairmanship. He pledged to promote development across the regions under RUDA.

Kurupudi Sattibabu’s appointment as the Chairman of the Setti Balija Welfare and Development Corporation demonstrates that even grassroots workers can attain state-level positions. Sattibabu, from Rajamahendravaram’s Rajendranagar, has been with the TDP since 1994 and has served in various roles, including Ward Committee Secretary, District Telugu Yuvatha Secretary, and BC Cell President. He was also active as the State Convener of the Setti Balija Empowerment Committee when the TDP was in opposition. During TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Sattibabu led significant protests along with local leaders. Expressing gratitude for his appointment, he affirmed his commitment to supporting the Setti Balija community’s progress.

Renowned spiritual speaker ‘Brahmasri’ Chaganti Koteswara Rao, from Thimmapuram, Kakinada Rural, has been appointed as the Advisor for Students’ Ethics and Values, holding cabinet status. Born on July 14, 1958, in Eluru, he retired from the Food Corporation of India and is well-versed in Sanskrit and classical literature. Known for his profound discourses on spirituality and Sanatana Dharma, he has guided students across educational institutions and actively participated in Goshala (cow shelter) initiatives and Swachh Bharat activities. Although previously offered a position as an advisor to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Dharma Prachara Parishad by the YSRCP government in 2023, he chose not to accept it.

Jana Sena leader Tummala Ramaswamy, hailing from Pulimeru in Peddapuram, was named the Chairman of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA). Ramaswamy entered politics in 1994 with the TDP and later joined the Congress, serving as President of the Pulimeru Society. In 2009, he joined Praja Rajyam Party and subsequently worked for the YSRCP in 2014. He contested the Peddapuram constituency in 2019 as a Jana Sena candidate but was defeated. Expressing gratitude for his new role, Ramaswamy assured he would uphold the faith placed in him by Jana Sena Chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, promising to support Kakinada’s structured development.

Alladi Swami Naidu has been appointed as Amalapuram Urban Development Authority (AMUDA) Chairman in Konaseema district. He stated that the development of the Konaseema region is his primary goal.