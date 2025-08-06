  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Flagging deplorable condition of KGH, YSRCP MLC writes to CM

Flagging deplorable condition of KGH, YSRCP MLC writes to CM
x

YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana dashed a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing concern over the deplorable condition...

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana dashed a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing concern over the deplorable condition of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

In his letter, the MLC stated that according to senior doctors of the cardiology department and as per reports, there is non-availability or non-functioning of medical equipment essential for heart surgeries. “Although expert doctors are available in the hospital, surgeries are not being performed due to the non-availability of equipment,” he mentioned, calling for immediate intervention.

Flagging the situation as grave and reiterating that things are not in good shape for the past five months as highlighted in various media reports, the MLC called for an immediate intervention as several patients from North Coastal Andhra and neighbouring states depend on the KGH for their health emergencies and treatments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick