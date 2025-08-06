Flagging deplorable condition of KGH, YSRCP MLC writes to CM

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana dashed a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing concern over the deplorable condition of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

In his letter, the MLC stated that according to senior doctors of the cardiology department and as per reports, there is non-availability or non-functioning of medical equipment essential for heart surgeries. “Although expert doctors are available in the hospital, surgeries are not being performed due to the non-availability of equipment,” he mentioned, calling for immediate intervention.

Flagging the situation as grave and reiterating that things are not in good shape for the past five months as highlighted in various media reports, the MLC called for an immediate intervention as several patients from North Coastal Andhra and neighbouring states depend on the KGH for their health emergencies and treatments.