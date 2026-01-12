Flamingo festival draws huge crowds at Nelapattu sanctuary

TIRUPATI: The prestigious Flamingo Festival 2026 was celebrated on the second day with great enthusiasm, turning the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and other venues into lively centres of joy and activity. The sanctuary, along with other locations, wore a festive look on Sunday as large numbers of tourists arrived to enjoy bird watching and take part in various programmes organised by the district administration.

Students from different schools, youth and families visited the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary to watch migratory birds resting in their natural habitat. Visitors were seen keenly observing the birds, while sanctuary staff guided them on safety measures and the precautions to be followed during bird watching. The steady flow of visitors included people from nearby districts such as Tirupati and Nellore, as well as neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tourists were delighted to see a variety of bird species, including pelicans, and spent time at the Environmental Education Centre, where exhibitions, games and photo displays were arranged. Many visitors described the experience as memorable and said they were happy to be part of such a unique festival. Students, in particular, shared their excitement, saying it was their first time attending an event of this kind and highlighting its educational value.

The arrangements made for visitors received widespread appreciation. Free meals, drinking water facilities, medical camps, help desks and sanitation services were provided at the sanctuary and festival venues. Families from rural and town areas participated actively, enjoying the event together in a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

Local residents expressed pride in hosting the festival and spoke about the importance of migratory birds to the region. They said the presence of birds like pelicans helps improve soil fertility in farmlands and referred to them as ‘divine birds’ because of their ecological value. Many people welcomed the government’s efforts to boost tourism and improve facilities at natural attractions like Nelapattu.

Several government departments and organisations set up stalls at the festival grounds to showcase tourism, environmental programmes and welfare schemes. The Tourism Department highlighted the unique destinations of Andhra Pradesh. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota, attracted special attention with its stall explaining satellite launches and the process of satellite manufacturing. Students showed great interest in the displays and models. Another popular attraction was the Sri City stall, which showcased the region’s industrial growth through models of manufactured products and colourful display panels.

Children enjoyed various rides, toys and games set up at the venue, adding to the festive spirit. In the evening, the Sullurpeta Government Junior College grounds came alive with cultural programmes. MLA N Vijayasree and DEO KVN Kumar took part in the programmes and distributed the prizes to the winners of various events.