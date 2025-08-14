Flood flow to Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada increases amid rains

Vijayawada: Following two days of heavy rainfall, the flood flow at Prakasam Barrage has surged alarmingly, with a staggering 468,720 cusecs of water reported from the upper reaches. In response to this unprecedented situation, authorities have fully raised 70 gates for the first time this year, releasing water downstream.

The current water level at Prakasam Barrage stands at 13.5 feet, prompting officials to issue the first danger warning.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to exercise extreme caution. Additionally, travel and swimming in the Krishna River have been prohibited to ensure public safety.