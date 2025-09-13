Flooding at Sriram Sagar Reservoir: Authorities Issue Alert

Nizamabad District: The Sriram Sagar reservoir is currently experiencing a surge in floodwaters following heavy rainfall, with an inflow of 185,855 cusecs from upstream. As a result, the water level in the reservoir is steadily rising.

In response to the situation, authorities have begun lifting 23 main gates of the reservoir to release water downstream. Additionally, 8,000 cusecs of water is being discharged through the escape gates, while 800 cusecs is flowing through both the Indiramma flood canal and the Saraswati canal.

Given the ongoing heavy rains, officials anticipate that flood flow into the reservoir may increase further. Authorities are urging residents in surrounding areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.