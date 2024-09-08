  • Menu
Floodwaters continues to recede in Vijayawada, Relief Efforts Intensify

Highlights

In the aftermath of the recent floods, water levels have significantly decreased by 2 feet in Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, and Kandrika areas

In the aftermath of the recent floods, water levels have significantly decreased by 2 feet in Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, and Kandrika areas. However, several colonies are still grappling with flooded roads, as many localities begin to emerge from the inundation due to the effective draining of Budameru canals.

The situation has been compounded by relentless moderate rainfall attributed to a low-pressure system, which has persisted since Saturday afternoon. In response to the ongoing challenges, municipal workers have ramped up sanitation efforts in the flood-impacted regions, focusing on the removal of silt, garbage, and soil to restore normalcy in local communities.

The government is actively distributing essential commodities to families affected by the flooding, ensuring that basic needs are met during this difficult time.

In a commendable gesture of support, Nexigen Feeds has pledged to assist flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh. The representatives from Deepak Next Gen Feeds have announced a significant donation in the form of crores to aid recovery initiatives

