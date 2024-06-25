Focus is on YSRCP defections, completion of HNSS canal

Tirupati: Amid widespread speculations about key YSRCP leaders joining the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he is set to tour his Kuppam constituency for two days starting Tuesday. These leaders include several ZPTCs, MPTCs, councillors and other significant figures. Naidu is also expected to prioritise the rapid completion of the HNSS branch canal, which will bring water to the Kuppam region, during his first visit since taking office.

Ever since the NDA government won the recent general elections in the state, it has been perceived that it will focus on weakening the YSRCP by all means. The TDP has not forgotten how the YSRCP won the local bodies and municipal polls in the state. At that time, TDP or any other opposition party leaders were not even allowed to file nominations and the YSRCP secured several posts unanimously.

Now, TDP cadres believe they have the opportunity to pay back to the YSRCP by gaining control over a maximum number of panchayats and municipalities. It is said that several leaders are already in touch with the ruling party leaders. In Tirupati, the expected transition of power in the municipal corporation may occur in August, with over 25 corporators reportedly planning to switch their allegiance to the NDA.

Similarly, the YSRCP had tried to establish its dominance in Kuppam municipality and the local bodies in the constituency, aiming to weaken Naidu in his own constituency. In this context, CM Naidu’s visit to Kuppam from Tuesday assumes significance. The TDP is reportedly trying to initiate its strategy from Naidu’s stronghold. Party constituency coordinator and MLC Dr K Srikanth is said to be playing a key role in this task.

Sources indicate that several YSRCP leaders are already in touch with Srikanth and may join the TDP in Naidu’s presence. It was felt that several leaders joined the YSRCP during the local body polls under severe pressure by then ruling party and now expressing their wish to come back as they could not bear suffocation in that party.

Even if this transition is postponed for any reasons for the moment, Naidu may provide a roadmap for the party leadership to gain control over all local bodies

and municipalities in the coming months. However, local TDP cadres are concerned that admitting corrupt YSRCP leaders might taint the party.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Naidu is likely to set the tone for the speedy completion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) branch canal, which is crucial for bringing water to the constituency. Just before the elections, then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the canal, amidst TDP’s criticism that it was merely a facade as the works were incomplete and no water had reached the region.

Naidu will visit the canal works at two locations on the first day of his visit and is expected to provide a timeline for its completion to fulfil his promise. He will also meet with district officials at R&B guest house to review various projects and outline government priorities. He will have separate meetings with district TDP leaders and local cadres to give directions and further boost party activities. Entire party cadres and the local people were eagerly waiting to welcome Naidu who took over as CM for the fourth time.