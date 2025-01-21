FOGSI partners with UNICEF for ‘Aarogya Yog Yatra’

Tirupati: The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has partnered with UNICEF to launch ‘Aarogya Yog Yatra,’ a national campaign aimed at enhancing the holistic wellness of mothers and babies in India. The campaign, inaugurated by FOGSI President Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, commenced in the spiritual hub of Tirupati, marking the start of a transformative journey blending spirituality with modern medicine.

The year-long initiative will traverse 13 spiritually significant locations across India, aiming to foster a proactive health management culture among women and healthcare professionals. Addressing the audience at the inaugural event held at the SVMC Association Building in Tirupati, Dr Tandulwadkar emphasised the campaign’s uniqueness. “This one-of-its-kind campaign integrates India’s rich spiritual traditions with medical science to promote holistic healing. By nurturing healthy pregnancies and addressing women’s health proactively, we aim to significantly reduce female morbidity and mortality”, she said.

Dr Syed Hubbe Ali, Health Specialist at UNICEF India, highlighted the critical but often overlooked issue of maternal mental health. “Pregnancy-related stress affects 40 percent of women, while 20 percent experience depression and 33 percent anxiety. This campaign commits to integrating maternal mental health into the country’s medical framework,” he noted.

The inaugural event saw attendance from the medical fraternity and dignitaries, including MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam, who praised the initiative’s potential to revolutionise women’s health.

‘Aarogya Yog Yatra’ features two flagship components: ‘Know Your Numbers,’ which collects vital health data like blood pressure and haemoglobin levels to promote preventive care and ‘Sampoorna: Swastha Janma Abhiyan,’ focusing on preconception care for improved maternal and neonatal outcomes.