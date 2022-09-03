Foolproof security arrangements for Dasara celebrations

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata informed that robust security measures will be taken up for Dasara celebrations by coordinating all the departments concerned. About 3,500 to 5,000 police personnel are likely to be deployed for the bandobast in the city to supervise the situation from time to time, he added.

The Commissioner claimed that they were expecting lakhs of devotees to have darshan of Goddess Durga this year. Arrangements will be made to avoid any untoward incidents.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana inspected the arrangements for Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri and on the premises of the temple along with District Collector S Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday. During their inspection, they visited the footway, lift, steps and parking places. They also visited places where queue lines and Prasadam counters will be set up.

After that, they held a review meeting with the officials of all departments concerned.

Speaking on this occasion, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata explained that this year several numbers of devotees are likely to throng the temple as Covid restrictions were lifted. Hence, they would be beefing up the police protection, he said.

The Police Commissioner also stated that they would prepare special action plans to ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees with the help of other departments.

Minister Kottu Satyanarayan said that they were planning to set up special slots to make VIPs darshan on the lines of TTD for every two hours. He said that about 1,500 to 2,000 members are likely to have darshan on those slots. He claimed that MLA, MP, MLC, ZP Chairpersons will have free darshan if they visit in person, and whoever comes up with their letter, they must purchase Rs 500 ticket.

District Collector Dilli Rao said they would finalise a decision over the VIP darshan slot before October 6.

Temple EO D Bhramaramba, in-charge DCP Kolli Srinivas, SB ADCP Ch Lakshmipathi, Traffic ADCP T Sarkar, West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao and others have accompanied the Minister.