Foolproof security for CM Jagan visit to Tirupati

Tirupati : In the supervision of Anantapur Range DIG Ravi Prakash, Tirupati SP P Paramaeswar Reddy along with the Intelligence SP Satheesh Babu on Wednesday made foolproof security arrangement at all the places where the Chief Minister will participate.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tirupati on June 23 (Thursday) to participate in development programmes at three places in Tirupati district including inauguration of Vakulamatha Temple at Peruru in Tirupati rural, laying foundation stone for Apachy manufacturing unit at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal and inauguration of Electronic Manufacturing Cluster TCL at Vikruthamala village in Renigunta mandal.

In connection with this, the three top officials DIG and two SPs conducted CM's convoy trial run ahead of the visit from Renigunta airport to the three places.

As the Chief Minister will fly by helicopter from Renigunta airport to Vakulamatha temple and from then to Inagaluru, the police department have set up two helipads by coordinating with the Revenue officials and the three police officials present in convoy trial run visited the helipads and initiated measures to tighten the security.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati district SP P Parameswar Reddy said as many as 1,780 police personnel including officials were deployed for CM's visit.

He revealed that he will take care of the security at Vakulamatha temple and TCL while Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy will oversee the security at Inagaluru.

The entire routes leading to all the programme venues from Renigunta airport were under police scan and the bomb and dog squads have conducted thorough searches.