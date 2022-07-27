Foolproof security to be provided for Srivari Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: District SP P Parameswar Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) D Narasimha Kishore went around the four Mada Streets around the main temple at Tirumala on Monday.

In view of ensuing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala which will be held from September 27 to October 5, the two top officers oversaw the security arrangements for providing foolproof security.

They notified some places to set up CC cameras for the mega religious event and arrangements at the galleries where the devotees are supposed to sit to witness the Vahana Sevas in Mada streets.

As this is the first time that the Bramhostavams are being held without restrictions following the Covid outbreak, the TTD authorities are expecting lakhs of devotees to attend the Brahmotsavams this year.

It may be recalled that the TTD had organised Brahmostavams for the past two years in Ekantham without allowing devotees due to Covid.

Later, the SP at a review meeting held at the command control room at Tirumala, directed the police officials to leave no stone unturned in ensuring foolproof security arrangements for Brahmotsavams.

The nine-day mega devotional event should go on without even a sporadic incidents, he wanted and suggested them to keenly focus on Mada streets arrangements and security particularly to avoid untoward incidents like stampede at the exit points while the devotees leave the galleries after Vahana Sevas every day.

The SP advised the police personnel to behave politely with the devotees during the Utsavams. Tirumala Additional SP Muniramaiah, DSP Venugopal, CI Jaganmohan Reddy and TTD vigilance officials were present.