For five years, YSRCP leaders evaded NALA tax
- JSP leader P Murthy Yadav said that hundreds of crores of dues are pending in Visakhapatnam revenue division purview
- Alleged that a total of Rs 700 cr remained unrecovered in the YSRCP regime in Visakhapatnam district
Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP leaders missed paying NALA (Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment) tax worth rupees hundreds of crores in the past five years, alleged Jana Sena Party leader and GVMC corporator P Murthy Yadav.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said that the revenue and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials are extending support to the YSRCP leaders in the alliance government’s rule too. Visakhapatnam former MP MVV Satyanarayana failed to pay tax dues as he was able to manage the right officials in the government departments, the JSP leader said. The GVMC should not be given a building permission or an occupancy certificate unless the tax was paid, he stressed. Murthy Yadav alleged that the MP was issued an occupancy certificate by violating rules.
Further, the JSP leader revealed that hundreds of crores of dues are pending in Visakhapatnam revenue division purview. The GVMC corporator alleged that the tax scam amounts to Rs 64 crore in the Gajuwaka mandal alone and Rs 43.77 crore in Pendurthi.
Similarly, there are missed payments of Rs 88.71 crore in Anandapuram, Rs 204.18 crore in Bheemunipatnam, Rs 307.47 crore in Visakhapatnam rural and Rs 2.66 crore in Padmanabham mandal, he informed.
Murthy Yadav alleged that a total of Rs 700 crore remained unrecovered in the YSRCP regime in Visakhapatnam district. He appealed to the government to look into the issue and take necessary action against the officials involved in the scam. He demanded that the Revenue Recovery Act be implemented on NALA tax evaders.
Murthy Yadav urged the government to carry out a detailed inquiry with a senior IAS officer and a special task force committee. Highlighting the scam, the JSP leader stated that letters would be sent to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan soon.