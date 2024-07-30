Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG

Tirupati: Anantapurrange DIG Koya Praveen said that a systematic investigation was held following the fire incident in Madanapalle Sub-Collector office on July 21, involving the dog squad, clues team, CID and police. Speaking to the media in Madanapalle on Monday, he said that a Forensic team report is expected in another 10-15 days after which arrests can be made in the case.

As part of investigation, electricity and fire department cooperation was also taken and after analysing the findings, several suspects were questioned and some others have been identified as suspects. As the final findings are yet to come, the names could not be revealed now. Based on the information received from various sources, searches were also held in several houses of suspects and documents which could be useful for the investigation were seized. They will all be scrutinised in a systematic manner which will take some more time. Forensic team findings are also expected in the next 10-15 days. The arrests can be made only after the forensic report comes in. Searches were held at the residences of Madanapalle former MLA Nawaz Basha and Thamballapalle present MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy. Some documents were seized from Nawaz Basha’s residence, but they should be examined whether related to this case, he said.