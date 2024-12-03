Formation Day of Nagaland, Assam celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the chief guest at the Formation Day celebrations of Nagaland and Assam States held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Monday as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that Nagaland which celebrates its Formation Day on December 1, is a unique State in the country as it is home to 17 major tribes, with each tribe distinct from the other in terms of customs, language and dress.

He said that the Hornbill festival, known as the Festival of Festivals reflects the rich culture, lifestyle, and food habits of Nagaland.

The Governor said that Assam, celebrating its Formation Day on December 2, is adorned with beautiful lush covers of greenery, and Bihu festival is the first thing that comes to the mind when one speaks of Assamese culture.

He further said that ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme enables us to share the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different States and Union Territories, leading to an enhanced understanding and bonding between the States, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India, through the concept of oneness.

The programme started with video messages of L A Ganeshan, Governor of Nagaland and Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, followed by songs and folk dances of Nagaland and Assam performed by students of SIMS at Guntur and Vignan University.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, secretary to Governor, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, students of Nagaland and Assam studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.