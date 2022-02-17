Former AP DGP Gautam Sawang appointed as APPSC chairman

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed former DGP Gautam Sawang as the chairman of the APPSC. An announcement to this effect was made on Thursday. It is known that Gautam Sawang‌ was transferred from the post of DGP two days ago. The government has appointed Kassireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy as the new DGP of the state.



Gautam Sawang who is a an officer of the 1986 batch, took over as the AP DGP of the YS Jagan government. It is believed that there are strong reasons behind the abrupt transfer while still in service until July 31, 2023. Despite criticism on Gautam Sawang from the Opposition over the past two and a half years, CM Jagan has largely ignored them.

The government is likely to reshuffle the IAS and IPS officers in the state and is also reportedly considering a change of collectors in some districts. It seems likely that IAS officer Srilakshmi will take over as CMO chief secretary as Praveen Prakash was transferred.