Former minister Jogi Ramesh responded to his arrest, says will fight legally

Former YSRCP minister Jogi Ramesh has publicly responded for the first time following his arrest in connection with an adulterated liquor case. He claimed that his arrest was illegal and insisted that he had committed no crime, vowing to fight the case through legal channels.

Expressing his anger over the situation, Ramesh accused authorities of wanting "to enjoy the demonic pleasure" of his arrest. He pointed out the recent stampede that occurred in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district, stating that he refrained from commenting on the incident yet continued to maintain his innocence regarding the allegations against him.

Ramesh's arrest followed actions taken by officials from the excise department, who had presented a search warrant. These officials, accompanied by Excise Assistant Superintendent Rama Shiva, conducted inspections at Ramesh's residence, related to their ongoing investigation into the illicit liquor case. The former minister was taken into custody shortly after the inspections were completed.

