Former minister Kakani arrested

A major setback to YSR Congress in Nellore district as police on Sunday arrested that party district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who was on the flee for the last two months.
It may be recalled that Kakani name was added as ‘A4’ accused among the six, who were involved in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz worth about Rs 250 crore from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village of Pidalakur mandal.
Kakani has been facing charges as A-4 accused under multiple sections of law, provisions of the Explosive Act Substance Act, and SC, ST Atrocity Act.
It may be recalled that after the Apex Court had denied his plea for anticipatory bail recently, police already issued a ‘look out notice’ against Kakani Govardhan Reddy. They have arrested him in Kerala State on Sunday.
Sources say that cops may bring him to the State either on Monday or after two days.