Former minister Padala Aruna quits TDP

Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram): Senior leader, two times legislature and former minister Padala Aruna quits Telugu Desam on Saturday. Aruna was the legislature from Telugu Desam of Gajapathinagaram constituency between 1989-1999 and she served as minister for women and child welfare in Chandrababu cabinet. She has been maintaining low profile in the past for the past few years as she felt that the party has been keeping her aside and ignoring her.

She tried to get MLA ticket to contest from here but she failed to get it. Even she expressed her agony in front of the media but the party didn't recognized her but finally, she has taken an extreme step and stepped out of the party.

Speaking on this occasion Aruna said that the party has been intentionally ignoring and insulting her. The party high command didn't notice the seniority and experience and give a suitable post in the party. So I don't have another option than quitting the Telugu Desam.' She said. Later she wrote a letter to party chief N.Chandrababu Naidu and later she said that she would take a decision after consultation with her cadre about her future step.