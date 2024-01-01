Former minister Ponguru Narayana participate in Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program

The Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program was recently held in Deenadayal Nagar and other areas of Nellore City 4th Division. Former Minister Ponguru and his family actively participated in the program. The leaders and workers of the division extended a warm welcome to them.

During the program, Ponguru Narayana, along with his wife Ramadevi and daughters Sindhu and Sarani, personally greeted and inquired about the problems faced by the people. He assured them that the TDP-Jana Sena government is coming and urged everyone to be brave.

A speaker at the event, program informed the people about the anarchy, atrocities, and looting allegedly done by the YCP during their time in power.

Later, Ponguru Narayana addressed the media and conveyed New Year's wishes to the people of the district and the state. He expressed his hope that businesses would thrive, employees would reach higher positions, and students would excel academically.



Ponguru Narayana also highlighted the poor living conditions in Deenadhayal Nagar and the significant improvements made during the TDP regime. He stated that high-quality houses were built and distributed to the residents of the town during their time in power. He also mentioned that 11 lakh houses were sanctioned in the state during that period.

However, he expressed his concern that the distribution of houses had stopped due to the Election Code. He criticized the current government's alleged negligence and claimed that the houses, which were once built with high quality, have now deteriorated.

Ponguru Narayana promised that if the TDP-Jana Sena government came into power in 2024, they would provide good governance and address the needs of all the people.