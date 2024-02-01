Former MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu express concern over ignoring Modi bridge in Mogalturu

Former MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu recently inspected the Modi Bridge and Weir Channel areas in Mogalthur Mandal, fulfilling the long-time wishes of the coastal residents. He expressed that the people have been demanding the construction of a bridge between Mogalthur and Modi villages for the past 50 years, connecting the coastal villages with the Mandal center in Mogalthur. He also mentioned that this bridge will serve as a weir channel, providing irrigation water for 4,000 acres of land in the coastal villages.

Naidu highlighted that the construction of the Weir channel was initiated during the TDP government and criticized the lack of progress under the Congress government. He informed that during the TDP regime in 2018, modernization of the Weir channel was undertaken, and Rs. 10 crores were allocated for the construction of the Modi Bridge. Nara Lokesh, the then Panchayat Raj Minister, played a significant role in sanctioning funds for modernization. However, Naidu claimed that after the election, MLA Prasad Raju halted the construction of the bridge to prevent the TDP from receiving credit. He remarked that despite the foundation work being initiated 14 months ago, there has been no progress, accusing Raju of deceiving the people.

Naidu assured the people of the area that if the TDP comes to power in the upcoming elections, the Modi Bridge will be completed and opened within a year. Prior to visiting the bridge, Naidu first visited the Sri Bandi Muthyalamma Ammavari and received blessings and prasadas. Several individuals, including Andraju Ramanna, Chempati Satyanarayana Raju, and Baswani Edukondalu, among others, accompanied Naidu during his inspection.