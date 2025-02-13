Live
Just In
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested in Hyderabad
Former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has been taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad and is currently being transported to Vijayawada. His arrest is linked to his alleged involvement in the violent attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram.
According to sources, Vamsi is one of 89 individuals named as accused in the Gannavaram TDP office attack, which occurred on February 20, 2023. The AP Police would soon clarify whether Vamsi's arrest pertains specifically to this case or if it is related to a different matter.
Furthermore, the court is set to deliver its verdict on Vamsi's anticipatory bail petition on the 20th of this month. The timing of his arrest raises significant questions, as it falls just days before this crucial court decision.