Former MP Manohar Reddy joins TDP

Former MP Manohar Reddy, who joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Telugu Desam National President Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Kadiri Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad and TDP leaders PV Pawan Kumar Reddy. MPPs, Sarpanchs, MPTCs and their allied team are the leaders of Door Mandal in this program.