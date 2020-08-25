Former TDP minister Palle Raghunath Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic continues to rage in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the number of political leaders affected by the epidemic is also increasing day by day. Some are recovering, while others are in home isolation. Several YSRCP MLAs, including Deputy CM Amzath Basha, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, are already aware of the corona infection.

Off late, TDP ex-minister Palle Raghunath Reddy has been infected with dreadful virus. He has been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the last two days. This was revealed by Palle Raghunath Reddy himself. However, his family members admitted him to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

On the other hand, 8,601 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 54,463 samples were tested in the state and 8,601 tested positive for covid-19. 8,741 were discharged. In the last 24 hours, 86 people have lost their lives in the state due to covid with ten each in Nellore and Prakasam, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vizianagaram, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari. The health department stated in the Corona Health Bulletin.